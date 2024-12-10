Argentina Court Clears French Rugby Players of Rape Charges
An Argentina court has cleared French rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou of aggravated rape charges, ending a significant legal challenge for the European nation's rugby scene. The two had been under investigation since July for alleged gang rape in Mendoza, which they consistently denied, claiming consensual interaction.
An Argentina court has exonerated French international rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou of aggravated rape charges, according to their lawyer's announcement on Tuesday. This decision ends a troubling chapter for the European rugby community.
The investigation began on July 12, following allegations of gang rape in Argentina's western Mendoza province, shortly after the two players made their international debut. Auradou and Jegou, both aged 21, have consistently denied the accusations, claiming that the sexual encounter was consensual.
Legal proceedings allowed the players to leave Argentina in September. With the court's decision, Auradou and Jegou are now free of charges, allowing them to focus on their rugby careers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
