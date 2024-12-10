Europe's Productivity Challenge: A Call to Action

Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson has identified low productivity as Europe's primary concern, overshadowing potential tariffs from the upcoming U.S. administration.

Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Svantesson asserted that Europe's future depends on self-initiated progress rather than external influences.

Svantesson's remarks underscore the urgent need for European nations to boost productivity to ensure sustainable economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)