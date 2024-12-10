Europe's Productivity Challenge: A Call to Action
Swedish Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson highlights that Europe's main concern is low productivity, rather than potential tariffs from the U.S. administration. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT conference, she emphasized that Europe's destiny hinges on its own actions and the need for greater productivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
