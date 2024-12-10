Left Menu

Syria's Dawn: New Leadership Ushers Change

Syria's interim leader, Mohammed al-Bashir, backed by former rebels, announced he is the new caretaker prime minister following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad. As life begins to normalize in Damascus, international responses vary, with Israel conducting airstrikes and regional powers condemning their incursion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:16 IST
Syria

A new chapter unfolds in Syria as Mohammed al-Bashir assumes the role of interim leader following the former rebels' dramatic overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad. Addressing the nation, al-Bashir outlined his plans as caretaker prime minister until March 1, aiming for stability amidst the shifting power dynamics.

With the fall of Assad, Damascus sees a return to normalcy as banks, shops, and public services resume. However, challenges remain, with Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military bases, despite claims of a non-aggressive stance. Tensions rise as Israel's involvement extends beyond the demilitarized zone.

Internationally, the new leadership garners mixed reactions, with the United Nations cautiously recognizing the evolving landscape. Meanwhile, celebratory spirits in the capital hint at a hopeful future, as citizens reflect on newfound freedom while savoring local delights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

