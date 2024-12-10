Left Menu

Amit Shah Urges Timely Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the Haryana government to ensure full implementation of three new criminal laws by March 31. These laws aim to replace colonial-era legislation. Shah highlighted the importance of technology and timely justice, advocating regular reviews by state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:16 IST
Amit Shah Urges Timely Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called on the Haryana government to ensure the complete implementation of three newly enacted criminal laws by March 31. These laws, replacing colonial-era codes, aim to enhance civil rights and justice access.

During a review meeting alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shah assessed the implementation status and introduced strategies to meet the March deadline. The Home Minister emphasized the role of technology, advocating for the use of multiple forensic mobile vans in each district.

Shah also directed senior state officials to conduct regular reviews of the laws' implementation. He urged police personnel to prioritize timely justice and proposed the appointment of deputy superintendent of police rank officers to oversee Zero FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024