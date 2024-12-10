Amit Shah Urges Timely Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called on the Haryana government to ensure the complete implementation of three newly enacted criminal laws by March 31. These laws, replacing colonial-era codes, aim to enhance civil rights and justice access.

During a review meeting alongside Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shah assessed the implementation status and introduced strategies to meet the March deadline. The Home Minister emphasized the role of technology, advocating for the use of multiple forensic mobile vans in each district.

Shah also directed senior state officials to conduct regular reviews of the laws' implementation. He urged police personnel to prioritize timely justice and proposed the appointment of deputy superintendent of police rank officers to oversee Zero FIRs.

