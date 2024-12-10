Left Menu

Poland Prepares for EU Presidency Amid Potential Winter Peace Talks

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that negotiations over the Ukrainian war might begin in winter. As Poland prepares for its EU presidency starting January 1, Tusk emphasized their role in shaping political landscapes. Poland remains a strong supporter of Ukraine against Russia since February 2022.

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Poland is gearing up for a potentially pivotal role in the European Union's winter negotiations on the matter. Prime Minister Donald Tusk has hinted at the possibility of talks starting as Poland assumes the EU presidency on January 1.

During a Cabinet meeting, Tusk highlighted the responsibilities the presidency entails, emphasizing Poland's continuous backing of Ukraine against Russia's full-scale invasion that has persisted since early 2022. The diplomatic landscape of the region could see significant shifts under Poland's forthcoming leadership.

In anticipation of these developments, Tusk plans to engage extensively with international political leaders, further underscoring Poland's active involvement. French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Warsaw on Thursday, signaling collaborative efforts among European nations.

