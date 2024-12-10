Left Menu

Zambia's Court Bars Lungu from 2026 Election Run

Zambia's Constitutional Court has ruled that former President Edgar Lungu is ineligible to run in the 2026 election. Lungu has already served two terms, including his initial period in office following President Michael Sata's death. The ruling, which attracted significant local attention, prevents Lungu from challenging current President Hakainde Hichilema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusaka | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:54 IST
Zambia's Court Bars Lungu from 2026 Election Run
  • Country:
  • Zambia

Zambia's Constitutional Court has barred former President Edgar Lungu from running in the 2026 election, ruling that he has already served two terms in office.

The court highlighted that Lungu's tenure from 2015 to 2016, following the death of President Michael Sata, constitutes a full term. This period, along with his subsequent full term from 2016 to 2021, meets the constitutional limit.

Lungu's announcement of a political comeback last year and intent to challenge current President Hakainde Hichilema brought significant attention to the court's decision, which was broadcast live in the copper-rich nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024