Zambia's Court Bars Lungu from 2026 Election Run

Zambia's Constitutional Court has barred former President Edgar Lungu from running in the 2026 election, ruling that he has already served two terms in office.

The court highlighted that Lungu's tenure from 2015 to 2016, following the death of President Michael Sata, constitutes a full term. This period, along with his subsequent full term from 2016 to 2021, meets the constitutional limit.

Lungu's announcement of a political comeback last year and intent to challenge current President Hakainde Hichilema brought significant attention to the court's decision, which was broadcast live in the copper-rich nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)