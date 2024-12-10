Israel's 'Sterile Defense Zone': Strategic Security Maneuver in Syria

Israel is fortifying its border security with the creation of a 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria. This new measure, announced by Defense Minister Israel Katz, aims to prevent the establishment of terror threats without a permanent Israeli military presence.

Despite denials from Israeli officials about advancing towards Damascus, there are claims of incursions beyond the demilitarized zone established post-1973 Arab-Israeli war. Military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani emphasized that Israel's actions are focused solely on defense and border security.

The fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has allowed Israeli forces to take over strategic positions, including a post on Mount Hermon. Israeli military efforts have intensified, including numerous air and missile strikes, to thwart strategic weapons from falling into potentially hostile hands.

