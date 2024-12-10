Israel's 'Sterile Defense Zone': Strategic Security Maneuver in Syria
Israel has established a 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria to prevent terror threats, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz. Although Israeli forces have entered the demilitarized buffer zone, reports claim they haven't advanced significantly towards Damascus. This move follows the fall of Syrian President Assad, indicating Israel's focus on border security.
Israel is fortifying its border security with the creation of a 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria. This new measure, announced by Defense Minister Israel Katz, aims to prevent the establishment of terror threats without a permanent Israeli military presence.
Despite denials from Israeli officials about advancing towards Damascus, there are claims of incursions beyond the demilitarized zone established post-1973 Arab-Israeli war. Military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani emphasized that Israel's actions are focused solely on defense and border security.
The fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has allowed Israeli forces to take over strategic positions, including a post on Mount Hermon. Israeli military efforts have intensified, including numerous air and missile strikes, to thwart strategic weapons from falling into potentially hostile hands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
