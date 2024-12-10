Left Menu

Israel's 'Sterile Defense Zone': Strategic Security Maneuver in Syria

Israel has established a 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria to prevent terror threats, according to Defense Minister Israel Katz. Although Israeli forces have entered the demilitarized buffer zone, reports claim they haven't advanced significantly towards Damascus. This move follows the fall of Syrian President Assad, indicating Israel's focus on border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:07 IST
Israel's 'Sterile Defense Zone': Strategic Security Maneuver in Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel is fortifying its border security with the creation of a 'sterile defense zone' in southern Syria. This new measure, announced by Defense Minister Israel Katz, aims to prevent the establishment of terror threats without a permanent Israeli military presence.

Despite denials from Israeli officials about advancing towards Damascus, there are claims of incursions beyond the demilitarized zone established post-1973 Arab-Israeli war. Military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani emphasized that Israel's actions are focused solely on defense and border security.

The fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has allowed Israeli forces to take over strategic positions, including a post on Mount Hermon. Israeli military efforts have intensified, including numerous air and missile strikes, to thwart strategic weapons from falling into potentially hostile hands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024