Rajnath Singh Urges Swift Delivery of S-400 Missile Systems

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged Russia to hasten the delivery of two S-400 missile systems during talks with Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow. Singh emphasized India's strong defence ties with Russia and explored joint production opportunities. He also called for localizing maintenance services of the missile systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:19 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged Russia to expedite the supply of the remaining two units of the S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems. His remarks came during comprehensive discussions with Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow.

Singh highlighted new opportunities in India for Russian defence industries to engage in joint production of military hardware. He underscored that the Indo-Russian defence engagement has consistently fulfilled the obligations of a special strategic partnership.

The talks occurred under the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation framework, co-chaired by Singh and Belousov. Emphasizing the strength of the Indo-Russian relationship, Singh reiterated India's commitment to deepening this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

