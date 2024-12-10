Diplomatic Dance in Manbij: U.S. and Turkey's Strategic Moves
The U.S. is closely coordinating with Turkey and Kurdish forces in Manbij, Syria, after Turkey-backed rebels advanced in the region. An agreement between the U.S. and Turkey ensures the safe withdrawal of Kurdish forces, according to a Syrian opposition source.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:53 IST
The United States is maintaining close communication with Turkey and the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces in Manbij, following the advancement of Turkey-backed rebels, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday.
Sources from the Syrian opposition revealed on Monday that the United States and Turkey have brokered an agreement to safely withdraw Kurdish forces from the beleaguered town of Manbij.
This development marks a significant diplomatic maneuver in the ongoing Syrian conflict as international powers negotiate the complex dynamics in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manbij
- Turkey
- Syria
- U.S.
- Kurdish forces
- diplomacy
- rebels
- withdrawal
- security
- national
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Diplomacy at a Crossroads: G7's Critical Summit
India Advocates Diplomacy Amidst West Asia and Ukraine Conflicts
Israel and Hezbollah Poised for Ceasefire Amid Intense Diplomacy
Ceasefire Deal Sparks Mid-East Diplomacy Ahead of Trump Transition
Israel and Hezbollah Near Ceasefire Amid Renewed Diplomacy