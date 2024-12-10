Diplomatic Dance in Manbij: U.S. and Turkey's Strategic Moves

The United States is maintaining close communication with Turkey and the U.S.-backed Kurdish Syrian forces in Manbij, following the advancement of Turkey-backed rebels, according to White House national security spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday.

Sources from the Syrian opposition revealed on Monday that the United States and Turkey have brokered an agreement to safely withdraw Kurdish forces from the beleaguered town of Manbij.

This development marks a significant diplomatic maneuver in the ongoing Syrian conflict as international powers negotiate the complex dynamics in the region.

