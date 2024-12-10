Mission Clean India: Rural Villages Achieve Sanitation Milestone

In a significant stride toward enhancing rural sanitation, over 90% of villages in India's Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have achieved the Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status, as revealed by the Jal Shakti Ministry. This accomplishment under the Swachh Bharat Mission underscores a commitment to not only eliminate open defecation but also to sustain sanitation improvements and integrate waste management.

Among these states, Madhya Pradesh leads with 99% of villages meeting the ODF Plus criteria, with 95% reaching the advanced ODF Plus Model status. Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have reported 98% ODF Plus status, while Bihar follows with a 92% coverage. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil praised these developments during a review meeting, emphasizing sanitation as a behavioral mission crucial for rural health and dignity.

The states are also pursuing innovative strategies to sustain progress. Punjab is working on solid waste management systems, Madhya Pradesh has implemented plastic waste management practices, and Uttar Pradesh focuses on waste-to-energy initiatives. Grounded in community participation, this mission aligns with global goals like SDG 6 and SDG 3, aiming to transform rural India into a hub of sustainable development.

