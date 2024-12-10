Left Menu

Congress Slams Kerala Government Over Wayanad Rehabilitation Neglect

The Congress party accused the Kerala government of neglecting Wayanad landslide victims by ignoring Karnataka's offer to provide 100 houses. Despite a promise from Karnataka's Chief Minister, the Kerala government failed to respond, leading to criticism and planned protests by the Congress-led UDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused the Left government in Kerala of neglecting the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. The opposition party cited a lack of response to a letter from Karnataka authorities offering 100 houses as evidence of Kerala's alleged indifference.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed strong disapproval of Kerala's handling of the rehabilitation efforts, equating it to negligence comparable to the central government's handling of Wayanad issues. He further criticized Kerala's Chief Secretary for not responding to Karnataka's offer.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front plans to protest against the Kerala government's inaction in a meeting scheduled for December 17. The criticism follows Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's concerns about Kerala's communication regarding the implementation of promised housing aid for Wayanad's landslide-affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

