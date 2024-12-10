Syria Shifts to Free Market: A New Era of Economic Revival

Syria is embarking on a transformational economic journey, as its new government announces a significant shift towards a free-market model. This strategic pivot marks a stark departure from decades of state-controlled economics, prompting cautious optimism among business leaders.

The announcement comes on the heels of President Bashar al-Assad's ouster after 54 years of family autocracy, with the new administration led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al Qaeda offshoot turned rebel group. As the country contemplates this new direction, prominent Syrian businessmen express their hopes for open investment opportunities vital for reconstruction.

A notable change in the economic landscape is the promised overhaul of Syria's cumbersome customs system. The interim economy minister, Bassel Abdul Aziz, has assured traders and industrialists of a simplified system, signaling an encouraging new era of market liberalization.

