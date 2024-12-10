Left Menu

Syria Shifts to Free Market: A New Era of Economic Revival

Syria's new Islamist-rooted government plans a major economic shift by adopting a free-market model, marking a move away from decades of state control. This change aims to attract investment to rebuild the war-torn nation. Business leaders express cautious optimism as they await further details on the economic policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:29 IST
Syria Shifts to Free Market: A New Era of Economic Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria is embarking on a transformational economic journey, as its new government announces a significant shift towards a free-market model. This strategic pivot marks a stark departure from decades of state-controlled economics, prompting cautious optimism among business leaders.

The announcement comes on the heels of President Bashar al-Assad's ouster after 54 years of family autocracy, with the new administration led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al Qaeda offshoot turned rebel group. As the country contemplates this new direction, prominent Syrian businessmen express their hopes for open investment opportunities vital for reconstruction.

A notable change in the economic landscape is the promised overhaul of Syria's cumbersome customs system. The interim economy minister, Bassel Abdul Aziz, has assured traders and industrialists of a simplified system, signaling an encouraging new era of market liberalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024