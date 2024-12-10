Syria Shifts to Free Market: A New Era of Economic Revival
Syria's new Islamist-rooted government plans a major economic shift by adopting a free-market model, marking a move away from decades of state control. This change aims to attract investment to rebuild the war-torn nation. Business leaders express cautious optimism as they await further details on the economic policy.
Syria is embarking on a transformational economic journey, as its new government announces a significant shift towards a free-market model. This strategic pivot marks a stark departure from decades of state-controlled economics, prompting cautious optimism among business leaders.
The announcement comes on the heels of President Bashar al-Assad's ouster after 54 years of family autocracy, with the new administration led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a former al Qaeda offshoot turned rebel group. As the country contemplates this new direction, prominent Syrian businessmen express their hopes for open investment opportunities vital for reconstruction.
A notable change in the economic landscape is the promised overhaul of Syria's cumbersome customs system. The interim economy minister, Bassel Abdul Aziz, has assured traders and industrialists of a simplified system, signaling an encouraging new era of market liberalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
