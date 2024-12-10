Left Menu

Tragic Family Demise: Mystery Surrounding Alleged Suicide

A mother and her two sons allegedly ended their lives by ingesting poison in Osian. A suicide note accused four individuals of harassment and defamation. The tragic event may be linked to a family dispute. Investigations are ongoing, with postmortem results awaited to confirm poison details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Osian district, with police reporting that a woman and her two sons allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison. Bhanwari Devi, 55, along with sons Navratan, 27, and Pradeep, 24, were found dead, with suspicions of a family dispute driving this drastic act.

Navratan, who married only four months prior, reportedly shared a suicide note accusing four individuals of harassment and defamation, further complicating the case. The police are investigating the nature of the relationship between the accused and the deceased as they probe these serious allegations.

Osian SHO Rajesh Kumar received word of the mass suicide around 11 am. On arrival, the victims were found with foam at their mouths, indicating poisoning. A detailed investigation into the choice of the toxic substance awaits postmortem results. The family had previously experienced tragedy, losing Bhanwari's husband to a fire in their Bathinda-based snacks factory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

