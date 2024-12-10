Delhi Bus Marshals' Dilemma: The Blame Game Between AAP and LG
Tensions rise between Delhi's AAP government and LG VK Saxena over the reinstatement of bus marshal positions. After terminating civil defence volunteers last year, debates continue over employment, legalities, and deployment policies. LG Saxena suggests utilizing existing home guard posts while AAP accuses him of politically motivated sabotage.
- Country:
- India
The controversy surrounding the reinstatement and regularization of bus marshals in Delhi has deepened. The AAP government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena are at odds, each blaming the other for mishandling the issue.
The disagreement centers on civil defense volunteers who were formerly bus marshals. Their termination last year led to significant unemployment. LG Saxena criticized the AAP's approach, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive policy with budgetary support for engaging these personnel.
Accusations flew between the parties, with AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleging political motivations behind the LG's actions. Meanwhile, the AAP maintains that the responsibility for service-related issues lies with the LG.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Job Market in Crisis: Unemployment Rises Amid Economic Slowdown
Germany's Unemployment Rises Less Than Expected in November
Delhi LG Saxena Welcomes New Wave of Home Guards
Boosting Security: Delhi's Plan to Enroll 15,000 More Home Guards
Youth Congress Stages Protest in Punjab Over Farmers' Rights and Unemployment