Left Menu

Martial Law Fallout: Arrest and Investigation Shake South Korea

South Korea's previous defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was arrested on charges related to a recent martial law declaration. Accusations point towards collusion with President Yoon Suk Yeol. Amid widespread protests and political tension, an independent investigation is underway, with impeachment attempts gaining momentum against Yoon and other officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-12-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 23:24 IST
Martial Law Fallout: Arrest and Investigation Shake South Korea
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In South Korea, the former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was formally arrested for allegedly conspiring with President Yoon Suk Yeol in a recent martial law declaration. This drastic political move, the first in more than 40 years, has sparked a nationwide debate and significant street protests.

The martial law, which lasted only six hours, has led to criminal investigations targeting Yoon and other top officials. Allegations of rebellion are being examined with a special counsel appointed to dig deeper due to skepticism about public prosecutors' impartiality.

The political landscape remains fraught, as opposition parties push for impeachment proceedings against Yoon. The situation carries implications for the presidency, with potential shifts looming if Yoon were to be dismissed from office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024