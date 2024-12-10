Martial Law Fallout: Arrest and Investigation Shake South Korea

In South Korea, the former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was formally arrested for allegedly conspiring with President Yoon Suk Yeol in a recent martial law declaration. This drastic political move, the first in more than 40 years, has sparked a nationwide debate and significant street protests.

The martial law, which lasted only six hours, has led to criminal investigations targeting Yoon and other top officials. Allegations of rebellion are being examined with a special counsel appointed to dig deeper due to skepticism about public prosecutors' impartiality.

The political landscape remains fraught, as opposition parties push for impeachment proceedings against Yoon. The situation carries implications for the presidency, with potential shifts looming if Yoon were to be dismissed from office.

