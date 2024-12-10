Martial Law Fallout: Arrest and Investigation Shake South Korea
South Korea's previous defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was arrested on charges related to a recent martial law declaration. Accusations point towards collusion with President Yoon Suk Yeol. Amid widespread protests and political tension, an independent investigation is underway, with impeachment attempts gaining momentum against Yoon and other officials.
- Country:
- South Korea
In South Korea, the former defense minister, Kim Yong Hyun, was formally arrested for allegedly conspiring with President Yoon Suk Yeol in a recent martial law declaration. This drastic political move, the first in more than 40 years, has sparked a nationwide debate and significant street protests.
The martial law, which lasted only six hours, has led to criminal investigations targeting Yoon and other top officials. Allegations of rebellion are being examined with a special counsel appointed to dig deeper due to skepticism about public prosecutors' impartiality.
The political landscape remains fraught, as opposition parties push for impeachment proceedings against Yoon. The situation carries implications for the presidency, with potential shifts looming if Yoon were to be dismissed from office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Calls for Peaceful Protests Amidst Pakistan's Political Chaos
Hindu Leader Denied Bail in Bangladesh: Protests Erupt
EFF's Legal Bid to Revive 'Farmgate' Impeachment Against Ramaphosa
Deadly Clashes Erupt Amid Protests for Ex-PM Imran Khan's Release
Tensions Rise in Bangladesh: Arrest of Hindu Leader Sparks Protests