Notorious Criminal Ajay 'Badal' Neutralized in Police Encounter
Ajay alias Ajayveer aka Badal, a wanted criminal with a bounty of Rs 25,000, was killed by police in a Muzaffarnagar encounter. He was involved in over 20 criminal cases, including dacoity and attempt to murder. A German pistol, jewellery, and cash were recovered from him.
In a significant development, law enforcement officials in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district have neutralized a notorious criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. Known as Ajay alias Ajayveer aka Badal, he was wanted in connection with four dacoity cases among other crimes.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Abhishsk Singh, confirmed that Ajay was intercepted by the police when he opened fire, leading to his demise during the encounter. Authorities found a German pistol, jewellery, and cash in his possession, adding more weight to his criminal profile.
Ajay's criminal record includes over 20 cases, notably including attempt to murder. With his neutralization, the police have dealt a significant blow to organized crime in the region.
