India Safely Evacuates 75 Nationals from Turbulent Syria
India has evacuated 75 of its citizens from Syria after rebel forces toppled President Bashar Assad's regime. The operation was executed by Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut. The evacuees, including 44 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, have safely crossed into Lebanon and will return to India shortly.
In a decisive move, India has successfully evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria amid the recent upheaval following the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's authoritarian government by rebel forces.
The strategic evacuation was orchestrated by Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut, responding to a rigorous evaluation of the prevailing security situation according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
A high-priority operation, this evacuation saw the inclusion of 44 'zaireen' from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded in Saida Zainab, with all evacuees safely crossing into Lebanon, poised to return to India via commercial flights imminently.
