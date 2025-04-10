Delhi Unveils Year-Round Dust Control Measures with Water Sprinklers
Delhi government announces installation of 1,000 water sprinklers on streetlight poles to combat dust and improve air quality. The initiative, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims for year-long operation, unlike previous seasonal use. The plan targets dust reduction in response to chronic air pollution issues.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has announced a groundbreaking initiative to combat air pollution by installing 1,000 water sprinklers on streetlight poles citywide, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed. This effort represents a year-long commitment to reducing dust in a city plagued by chronic air quality issues.
Gupta emphasized the inadequacies of previous seasonal measures, stating that air pollution is a year-round problem exacerbated by dust particles. The new initiative will see sprinklers and smog guns functioning every month, a departure from prior administrations' limited engagement.
Dust, a significant contributor to PM2.5 and PM10 pollution, poses serious health risks, particularly affecting lungs and bloodstream penetration. The government plans a comprehensive approach, deploying four sprinklers in each of the city's 250 municipal wards, prioritizing public health and environmental sustainability.
