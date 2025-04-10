Delhi Unveils Year-Round Dust Control Measures with Water Sprinklers

The Delhi government has announced a groundbreaking initiative to combat air pollution by installing 1,000 water sprinklers on streetlight poles citywide, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed. This effort represents a year-long commitment to reducing dust in a city plagued by chronic air quality issues.

Gupta emphasized the inadequacies of previous seasonal measures, stating that air pollution is a year-round problem exacerbated by dust particles. The new initiative will see sprinklers and smog guns functioning every month, a departure from prior administrations' limited engagement.

Dust, a significant contributor to PM2.5 and PM10 pollution, poses serious health risks, particularly affecting lungs and bloodstream penetration. The government plans a comprehensive approach, deploying four sprinklers in each of the city's 250 municipal wards, prioritizing public health and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)