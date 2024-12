In a significant diplomatic move, senior Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Beijing for a two-day visit to engage in talks with Chinese leaders. The visit, reported late Tuesday by Russian news agencies, underscores a robust partnership between Moscow and Beijing as both nations pledge to strengthen their 'no limits' cooperation proclaimed in early 2022, prior to Russia's escalation in Ukraine.

The discussions during Medvedev's visit follow a similar trip by Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov in October. His meetings focused on bolstering military and defense collaborations between the two countries. Medvedev, who formerly served as the Russian president, has emerged as a prominent advocate for Moscow's hardline policy in Ukraine.

Recently, Medvedev issued a stark warning to the United States, underscoring Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's recent adjustments to Russia's military doctrine in response to Ukraine's use of Western missiles targeting Russian territory. He asserted that Western assumptions about Russia's restraint in military response were misguided.

