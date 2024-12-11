U.S. Navy Thwarts Houthi Assault in Gulf of Aden
U.S. Navy destroyers successfully defended three merchant vessels from an attack by Iran-backed Houthis in the Gulf of Aden. The incident involved drones and a cruise missile but resulted in no injuries or damage. This marks a significant maritime security operation by U.S. forces in the region.
U.S. Navy destroyers skillfully protected three merchant vessels from an attack executed by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, as reported by the U.S. military on Tuesday.
The Houthis deployed several drones and a cruise missile while these ships navigated the Gulf of Aden, according to U.S. Central Command, who shared details in a post on X. Though reckless, these attacks did not result in injuries or damage, stated CENTCOM.
A military spokesperson for the Houthis had confirmed on Tuesday that they had targeted three supply ships and the accompanying American destroyers.
