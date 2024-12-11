Wave of Anti-Israel Attacks Stir Concerns in Australia
Australia faces a rise in antisemitic incidents with recent attacks in Sydney targeting the Jewish community. The government, criticized for its handling of antisemitism, is scrutinized post-attacks, described as hate crimes. Prime Minister Albanese condemns the incidents, promising actions through a newly formed antisemitism task force.
A car was set alight and two properties defaced with anti-Israel messages in Sydney, as Australian authorities investigate recent anti-Semitic acts, including a Melbourne synagogue arson attack deemed terrorism.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attacks, highlighting their concentrated targeting of the Jewish community in Sydney, while emphasizing Australia's foundational ethos of disconnecting domestic conflicts from international tensions.
The rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents correlates with heightened tensions following Israel's military actions in Gaza. Jewish organizations reported a surge in anti-Jewish incidents, spotlighting criticism of the Australian government's efforts to counter antisemitism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
