Ceasefire Agreement in Manbij: A Quest for Civilian Safety

A significant development surfaced in northern Syria as U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels agreed to a ceasefire in Manbij.

This agreement, brokered by the United States, aims to safeguard civilians in the region. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi emphasized the urgency for the Manbij Military Council fighters to withdraw promptly.

The ceasefire is expected to cease hostilities that have persisted since November 27, marking a crucial step towards restoring stability in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)