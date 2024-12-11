Left Menu

Ceasefire Agreement in Manbij: A Quest for Civilian Safety

Kurdish Syrian forces and Turkey-backed rebels in Manbij reached a U.S.-mediated ceasefire aiming to ensure civilian safety. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi stated that the Manbij Military Council fighters will withdraw swiftly, ending hostilities that began on November 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-12-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 04:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A significant development surfaced in northern Syria as U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels agreed to a ceasefire in Manbij.

This agreement, brokered by the United States, aims to safeguard civilians in the region. SDF commander Mazloum Abdi emphasized the urgency for the Manbij Military Council fighters to withdraw promptly.

The ceasefire is expected to cease hostilities that have persisted since November 27, marking a crucial step towards restoring stability in the area.

