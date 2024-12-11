Escalating Naval Deployments: China’s Military Shows Strength

China's naval deployments in a critical maritime region are heightened, according to a U.S. military official. However, these activities align with previous large-scale exercises, the official noted while requesting anonymity.

The American assessment, suggesting regularity, contrasts sharply with Taiwan's stance that labels these deployments as the most extensive in nearly 30 years.

A U.S. military source emphasized that the People's Republic of China's military operations exhibit a level of activity in the region typically observed in other large drills.

