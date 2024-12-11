Left Menu

Escalating Naval Deployments: China’s Military Shows Strength

China's naval activities in a regional waterway are deemed elevated yet not unprecedented. U.S. military sources describe this as consistent with China's past large-scale exercises, opposing Taiwan's view that it's the largest in three decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2024 05:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 05:15 IST
Escalating Naval Deployments: China’s Military Shows Strength
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

China's naval deployments in a critical maritime region are heightened, according to a U.S. military official. However, these activities align with previous large-scale exercises, the official noted while requesting anonymity.

The American assessment, suggesting regularity, contrasts sharply with Taiwan's stance that labels these deployments as the most extensive in nearly 30 years.

A U.S. military source emphasized that the People's Republic of China's military operations exhibit a level of activity in the region typically observed in other large drills.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024