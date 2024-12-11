In a statement on Tuesday, a U.S. military official disclosed that China's naval deployments in the East and South China Seas have increased but align with past substantial exercises. The official, speaking anonymously, contradicted Taiwan's reports which labeled the activities as the largest in nearly thirty years.

The People's Republic of China, which considers Taiwan its own, has not commented on these activities nor confirmed conducting any exercises. Speculation arose over retaliatory drills following President Lai Ching-te's Pacific tour, which concluded with stopovers in Hawaii and Guam.

The U.S. official emphasized that the deployment activities are not linked to President Lai's travels but are part of an ongoing expansion in the PLA's military actions, increasing regional instability and risk of conflict escalation.

