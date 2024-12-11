US Advocates Peaceful Resolution Between India and Bangladesh
The United States has encouraged India and Bangladesh to resolve their differences peacefully. This statement was made by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miler. Discussions during India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Bangladesh focused on safety and welfare of minorities in Bangladesh.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has expressed its desire for India and Bangladesh to settle their disputes through peaceful means. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miler reiterated this stance during his daily press briefing on Tuesday.
Responding to inquiries about India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Bangladesh, Miler emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution. Misri's visit highlighted India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, a matter discussed with the interim government.
In Dhaka, Misri articulated India's intent to collaborate closely with Bangladesh's interim government while addressing issues including minority safety. He affirmed this position to reporters at the conclusion of his trip, underscoring mutual interests and cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Robotic Firefighters Set to Revolutionize Safety at Mahakumbh 2025
CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils Mahakumbh 2025 Sanitation and Safety Initiatives
SA Hosts 2024 Road Safety Summit to Tackle Rising Traffic Fatalities Ahead of Holiday Season
We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure safety, security of Hindus and all minorities: MEA on arrest of Hindu leader.
Quick Extinguishing of Blaze at Pemex Refinery Ensures Safety