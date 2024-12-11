US Advocates Peaceful Resolution Between India and Bangladesh

The United States has expressed its desire for India and Bangladesh to settle their disputes through peaceful means. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miler reiterated this stance during his daily press briefing on Tuesday.

Responding to inquiries about India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Bangladesh, Miler emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution. Misri's visit highlighted India's concerns over the safety and security of minorities in Bangladesh, a matter discussed with the interim government.

In Dhaka, Misri articulated India's intent to collaborate closely with Bangladesh's interim government while addressing issues including minority safety. He affirmed this position to reporters at the conclusion of his trip, underscoring mutual interests and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)