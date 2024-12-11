Left Menu

India Eyes Stricter Workplace Regulations to Safeguard White-Collar Workers

Authorities in Maharashtra and Karnataka are proposing stricter regulations to protect white-collar employees amidst increasing complaints of overwork. The move follows the alleged overwork-related death of a young executive at Ernst & Young, highlighting the vulnerabilities of white-collar workers under current labor laws.

Updated: 11-12-2024 07:32 IST
In response to a tragic incident involving a young executive's death at Ernst & Young, Indian states Maharashtra and Karnataka are drafting enhanced workplace rules to shield white-collar employees from overwork and harsh employment conditions. The proposed measures aim to plug gaps in India's labor laws that traditionally favor blue-collar workers.

Officials in these GDP-contributing states have increased inspections and compliance verifications at private firms due to rising overwork complaints. Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, and Karnataka's Bengaluru, two economic powerhouses, are at the forefront of this regulatory shift. New guidelines may soon ensure fair hiring and layoff practices across all corporate levels, pending state cabinet approval.

The movement for improved worker protections gains momentum with federal lawmakers echoing the call for broader labor rights. As the IT and services sectors face global market challenges, finding a balance between regulatory enforcement and business flexibility becomes crucial. Industry experts urge adherence to overtime and contractual obligations while recognizing the businesses' need for adaptability in tough economic climates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

