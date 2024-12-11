India's Swift Evacuation: Diplomacy in Chaos
India successfully evacuated 75 nationals from Syria after the overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime. The operation, coordinated by the Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut, prioritized the safety of Indian citizens. The situation in Syria remains volatile as rebels seize control.
In a swift diplomatic maneuver, India evacuated 75 of its nationals from Syria as rebel forces toppled President Bashar Assad's regime, marking a significant geopolitical upheaval in the region.
The evacuation was orchestrated by the Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut, following a thorough security assessment, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The operation underscored India's commitment to the safety of its citizens abroad.
Meanwhile, the Syrian capital, Damascus, fell into the hands of rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. As Assad fled to Moscow, the MEA continues to monitor the situation closely, advocating for a peaceful and inclusive political process in Syria.
