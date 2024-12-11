Russia's Defence Triumph: 14 Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Bryansk
Russia's air defence successfully intercepted 14 Ukrainian drones above the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, according to the Russian defence ministry's statement on Telegram. However, no mention was made of a reported missile strike in Rostov, where an industrial facility suffered damage.
In a significant development, Russia's air defence units have reported the destruction of 14 Ukrainian drones overnight. The operation took place over the Bryansk region, which lies on the border with Ukraine, according to a statement by the Russian defence ministry on Wednesday.
The update was shared on the Telegram messaging platform but notably did not include details about another incident involving a missile attack. Local officials in Rostov reported damage to an industrial facility following such an attack.
This series of events highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, as military engagements continue to impact both Russian and Ukrainian territories.
