Russia's Defence Triumph: 14 Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Bryansk

In a significant development, Russia's air defence units have reported the destruction of 14 Ukrainian drones overnight. The operation took place over the Bryansk region, which lies on the border with Ukraine, according to a statement by the Russian defence ministry on Wednesday.

The update was shared on the Telegram messaging platform but notably did not include details about another incident involving a missile attack. Local officials in Rostov reported damage to an industrial facility following such an attack.

This series of events highlights the ongoing tensions in the region, as military engagements continue to impact both Russian and Ukrainian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)