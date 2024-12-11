Kerala's CPI(M) Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Roadblock Conference

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has conceded that holding an area conference outside Vanchiyoor court, which blocked the road, was a 'mistake'. This statement comes after criticism from the Kerala High Court for violating judicial orders prohibiting such gatherings on roads.

CPI(M) MLA and Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy acknowledged the error on the part of the Vanchiyoor area committee. This revelation followed judicial inquiries into actions taken regarding the December 5 conference, which occurred in defiance of court orders.

Authorities confirmed the registration of a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructions and unlawful assembly, with 30 arrests made. The police seized materials used for the event, and a court examination is due on December 12 to address the issue further.

(With inputs from agencies.)