Left Menu

Kerala's CPI(M) Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Roadblock Conference

Kerala's CPI(M) admitted to holding an 'avoidable' area conference by blocking roads. This act violated a High Court order against public road meetings. The police registered a case, and 30 attendees were arrested. The High Court will further investigate the incident for contempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 10:52 IST
Kerala's CPI(M) Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Roadblock Conference
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has conceded that holding an area conference outside Vanchiyoor court, which blocked the road, was a 'mistake'. This statement comes after criticism from the Kerala High Court for violating judicial orders prohibiting such gatherings on roads.

CPI(M) MLA and Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy acknowledged the error on the part of the Vanchiyoor area committee. This revelation followed judicial inquiries into actions taken regarding the December 5 conference, which occurred in defiance of court orders.

Authorities confirmed the registration of a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructions and unlawful assembly, with 30 arrests made. The police seized materials used for the event, and a court examination is due on December 12 to address the issue further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024