Kerala's CPI(M) Faces Legal Scrutiny Over Roadblock Conference
Kerala's CPI(M) admitted to holding an 'avoidable' area conference by blocking roads. This act violated a High Court order against public road meetings. The police registered a case, and 30 attendees were arrested. The High Court will further investigate the incident for contempt.
Kerala's ruling CPI(M) has conceded that holding an area conference outside Vanchiyoor court, which blocked the road, was a 'mistake'. This statement comes after criticism from the Kerala High Court for violating judicial orders prohibiting such gatherings on roads.
CPI(M) MLA and Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy acknowledged the error on the part of the Vanchiyoor area committee. This revelation followed judicial inquiries into actions taken regarding the December 5 conference, which occurred in defiance of court orders.
Authorities confirmed the registration of a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructions and unlawful assembly, with 30 arrests made. The police seized materials used for the event, and a court examination is due on December 12 to address the issue further.
