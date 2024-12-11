China Considers Currency Strategy Amid Trade Tariffs Pressure

The yuan took a hit along with various Asian currencies after Reuters revealed China's potential plan to weaken its currency next year in anticipation of greater tariffs.

The Chinese currency dropped by roughly 0.3% to 7.2803 per dollar, affecting the Korean won and the China-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars. The Australian dollar even hit a one-year low of $0.6341.

Insight from sources familiar with the situation disclosed that China's top officials might authorize a softer yuan as they prepare for possible increases in trade tariffs under a resumed presidency of Donald Trump in the U.S.

