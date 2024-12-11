Left Menu

China Considers Currency Strategy Amid Trade Tariffs Pressure

The yuan and other Asian currencies fell after reports that China may allow its currency to weaken next year in response to heightened tariffs. This decision comes as key policymakers anticipate challenges under a potential second term for Donald Trump in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:51 IST
China Considers Currency Strategy Amid Trade Tariffs Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The yuan took a hit along with various Asian currencies after Reuters revealed China's potential plan to weaken its currency next year in anticipation of greater tariffs.

The Chinese currency dropped by roughly 0.3% to 7.2803 per dollar, affecting the Korean won and the China-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars. The Australian dollar even hit a one-year low of $0.6341.

Insight from sources familiar with the situation disclosed that China's top officials might authorize a softer yuan as they prepare for possible increases in trade tariffs under a resumed presidency of Donald Trump in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024