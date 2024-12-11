Left Menu

Live-In Tragedy: Arrest Made in Connection with 18-Year-Old's Alleged Suicide

A man was arrested in Surajpur, Uttar Pradesh, in connection to the suicide of Anjali Singh, an 18-year-old student, who allegedly faced mental harassment from her partner, Satish. Her uncle filed a complaint detailing the harassment as a key factor. Satish was apprehended by police after a brief period of evasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 11-12-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 13:41 IST
Live-In Tragedy: Arrest Made in Connection with 18-Year-Old's Alleged Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged suicide of 18-year-old Anjali Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Surajpur area. Anjali was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the suspect, Satish, who allegedly mentally harassed her, leading to her tragic death.

The incident came to light when Anjali's uncle, Durga Dutt Singh, filed a complaint at the Surajpur police station, detailing how his niece had informed her family that Satish did not want to marry her, causing her great distress. Anjali, a BBA student in Noida, took her life by hanging on December 2.

The Surajpur police, led by Inspector Vinod Kumar Singh, arrested Satish near the Collectorate area after he had evaded capture. Charges have been filed against him under section 108 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to inciting suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024