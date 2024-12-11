Live-In Tragedy: Arrest Made in Connection with 18-Year-Old's Alleged Suicide

A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged suicide of 18-year-old Anjali Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Surajpur area. Anjali was reportedly in a live-in relationship with the suspect, Satish, who allegedly mentally harassed her, leading to her tragic death.

The incident came to light when Anjali's uncle, Durga Dutt Singh, filed a complaint at the Surajpur police station, detailing how his niece had informed her family that Satish did not want to marry her, causing her great distress. Anjali, a BBA student in Noida, took her life by hanging on December 2.

The Surajpur police, led by Inspector Vinod Kumar Singh, arrested Satish near the Collectorate area after he had evaded capture. Charges have been filed against him under section 108 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to inciting suicide.

