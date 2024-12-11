Jharkhand's Path to Prosperity: Governor Advocates for Federal Cooperation

In a significant address at the Jharkhand assembly, Governor Santosh Gangwar underscored the importance of Centre-state collaboration for the state's development. He stressed mutual cooperation as the cornerstone for fostering prosperity and achieving all-round growth for Jharkhand's citizens.

Governor Gangwar outlined a range of initiatives aimed at promoting economic inclusivity and boosting the state's infrastructure. These include legal actions to reclaim Rs 1.36 lakh-crore from the central government and expanding educational opportunities through new schools and colleges, along with interest-free loans for farmers and increased minimum wages for workers.

Moreover, Gangwar emphasized expanding sports facilities, with plans for a sports university, multipurpose stadiums, and training centers. With a commitment to creating a 'prosperous and progressive Jharkhand,' the four-day assembly session also included critical legislative deliberations.

