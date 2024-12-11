Left Menu

Jharkhand's Path to Prosperity: Governor Advocates for Federal Cooperation

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar emphasized the need for cooperation between the Centre and state for the development of its people. Addressing the state assembly, he highlighted plans for economic inclusion, education reforms, and sports infrastructure, along with efforts to recover funds from the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address at the Jharkhand assembly, Governor Santosh Gangwar underscored the importance of Centre-state collaboration for the state's development. He stressed mutual cooperation as the cornerstone for fostering prosperity and achieving all-round growth for Jharkhand's citizens.

Governor Gangwar outlined a range of initiatives aimed at promoting economic inclusivity and boosting the state's infrastructure. These include legal actions to reclaim Rs 1.36 lakh-crore from the central government and expanding educational opportunities through new schools and colleges, along with interest-free loans for farmers and increased minimum wages for workers.

Moreover, Gangwar emphasized expanding sports facilities, with plans for a sports university, multipurpose stadiums, and training centers. With a commitment to creating a 'prosperous and progressive Jharkhand,' the four-day assembly session also included critical legislative deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

