Rising Violence: The Battle for Brazil's Amazon

Criminal gangs have expanded in Brazil's Amazon, affecting over 260 municipalities in 2024. Organisations like the Red Command and PCC dominate the region, impacting violence levels. The situation poses public security threats and hinders sustainable development. President Lula's administration faces challenges tackling crime despite reduced deforestation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:55 IST
Criminal gangs are increasingly infiltrating Brazil's Amazon region, leading to heightened violence, as reported by a nonprofit organization. The latest data reveals gang presence in 260 out of 772 municipalities, a significant rise from the previous year.

The Red Command and First Capital Command have entrenched themselves in the Legal Amazon area, controlling strategic territories for transnational trafficking. Red Command expanded in Northern Brazil after PCC seized control of drug routes, monopolizing criminal activities along the way.

The alarming uptick in crime coincides with illegal mining growth and poses threats to regional security and sustainable practices. Despite reduced deforestation under President Lula, his administration struggles to curb gang expansion. Experts call for coordinated public policies and local development projects to address illicit activities.

