Supreme Court Relaxes Bail Conditions for Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court has relaxed bail conditions on Manish Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases related to the Delhi excise policy. He no longer needs to report twice a week to investigating officers. The court highlighted the need for recognizing 'bail as rule and jail as exception.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:15 IST
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted relief to former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia by easing his bail conditions in the ongoing corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy. The court decided that Sisodia would not need to report to the investigating officer twice weekly, deeming these stipulations unnecessary.

In August, Sisodia was granted bail after a 17-month incarceration period during which he was unable to secure a speedy trial. The court emphasized the principle that 'bail is rule and jail is exception.' While Sisodia must now attend his trial regularly, his previous strict reporting conditions have been lifted.

Accused by the CBI and ED of involvement in an alleged excise scam, Sisodia has consistently denied any wrongdoing. His bail conditions previously set by the apex court included a Rs 10 lakh bail bond and the surrendering of both his passport and any attempts to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

