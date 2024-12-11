Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Security

Ahead of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a cyber police station is established by Uttar Pradesh Police to safeguard devotees from online scams. A team of cyber experts is monitoring suspicious activities and neutralizing threats from fake websites and social media, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Security
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the January Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh Police has implemented robust cyber security measures to protect millions of devotees from potential online threats, officials announced on Wednesday.

A cyber police station has been established in the mela area to counteract cyber fraud. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi revealed that a specialized team of cyber experts and officers is already in place to secure the online environment against threats from fake websites and fraudulent social media content.

With a dedicated helpline number launched and government websites promoted for authentic information, the police are actively monitoring and defusing 44 suspicious websites, ensuring a safe and secure pilgrimage for both domestic and international visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024