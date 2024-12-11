Uttar Pradesh Cyber Police Gears Up for Maha Kumbh Security

Ahead of the January Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh Police has implemented robust cyber security measures to protect millions of devotees from potential online threats, officials announced on Wednesday.

A cyber police station has been established in the mela area to counteract cyber fraud. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi revealed that a specialized team of cyber experts and officers is already in place to secure the online environment against threats from fake websites and fraudulent social media content.

With a dedicated helpline number launched and government websites promoted for authentic information, the police are actively monitoring and defusing 44 suspicious websites, ensuring a safe and secure pilgrimage for both domestic and international visitors.

