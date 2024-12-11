Delhi High Court Ponders CBI Probe in Electoral Bonds Scandal

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday queried the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) position regarding a plea demanding a court-supervised investigation into alleged corruption through donations made via electoral bonds.

During the hearing, a bench featuring Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela remarked on the plea's authenticity, suggesting it lacked substantial grounds and leaned toward a 'roving and fishing inquiry.'

Petitioner Sudip Narayan Tamankar, advocating for public interest, pushed for the probe in light of revelations following the Supreme Court's judgement scrapping the electoral bonds scheme. However, the court refrained from endorsing the request and scheduled the hearing for January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)