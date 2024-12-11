TikTok Battles Canada's National Security Order

TikTok has launched a legal challenge against the Canadian government's directive to close its business operations in the country, sparked by national security concerns. On December 5, the company submitted a judicial review application to the Federal Court in Vancouver to overturn the order.

The Canadian government recently demanded the winding up of TikTok Technology Canada Inc. following a national security evaluation of its parent firm ByteDance Ltd. However, Canadians can still access the app, which boasts 14 million users across the country.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, argues the decision made by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne was unreasonable and driven by improper motives, claiming the order as disproportionate and the security review as unfair. The platform warns that the closure would disrupt economic opportunities and eliminate numerous jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)