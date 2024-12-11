Left Menu

Dramatic Drop: Left Wing Extremism Incidents at Record Low

Civilians and security forces' deaths due to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) incidents have dropped significantly by 86% from 2010 to 2023. The affected districts have also decreased. Minister Nityanand Rai credits the decline to a national policy implemented in 2015, aimed at tackling the LWE menace through a multi-pronged strategy.

Dramatic Drop: Left Wing Extremism Incidents at Record Low
The number of deaths among civilians and security forces due to incidents related to Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has dramatically decreased by 86% from a peak of 1,005 in 2010 to just 138 in 2023, according to information presented to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, responding to a query, noted a sharp 25% reduction in LWE-related incidents by mid-November 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, showcasing ongoing improvements in the situation.

As a result of a national policy initiated in 2015, the geographical spread and impact of LWE have significantly declined. This strategy has led to a decrease in affected districts from 126 across ten states in 2013 to 38 in nine states by April 2024, aiming to address the unrest through security, development, and community rights initiatives.

