Call for Justice: Uncovering Negligence Behind Mumbai’s BEST Bus Tragedy

Two lawyers have filed a complaint with Maharashtra’s State Human Rights Commission for an impartial inquiry into a fatal BEST bus accident in Mumbai, citing driver overwork as a primary cause. They claim senior officials ignored drivers' rights, leading to seven deaths and 42 injuries, urging better working conditions and accountability.

Mumbai's transport system is under scrutiny after a tragic accident that left seven dead and 42 injured. Two lawyers have approached Maharashtra's State Human Rights Commission, demanding a thorough investigation into the BEST bus tragedy and pointing to driver exhaustion as a major factor.

The lawyers, Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra, argue that senior officials of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) have neglected their drivers' working conditions. They claim that pressure from higher-ups has forced drivers like Sanjay More to work beyond their legal hours, violating their fundamental rights and leading to dangerous situations.

The incident occurred when an electric bus went out of control, also causing extensive vehicle damage. The complaint highlights gross negligence on the part of BEST's management and seeks directions from the SHRC for an impartial inquiry to ensure justice for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

