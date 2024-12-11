EU Boosts Border Surveillance Amid Hybrid Warfare Accusations

The European Commission announced plans to inject an additional 170 million euros into border surveillance along its frontiers with Russia and Belarus. This move comes as the Commission accuses Russia of employing 'hybrid warfare' tactics, which include manipulating migration flows into the EU.

The funds will bolster surveillance gear - such as electronic systems, communication networks, and mobile detection units - in nations like Poland and Finland. The aim is to fortify defenses against what is described as weaponized migration strategies by neighboring states.

Commission executive vice-president Henna Virkkunen termed the situation as 'very serious,' condemning the alleged misuse of migration by hostile states. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised the vigilance of Finland, Poland, and the Baltic nations in safeguarding their borders against threats emerging from Russia and Belarus.

