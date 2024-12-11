Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Tragedy and Tensions in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of at least 38 Palestinians, with significant casualties reported in Beit Lahiya. The ongoing conflict has further intensified, with both sides exchanging accusations and hostilities continuing across the densely populated region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:09 IST
Escalating Conflict: Tragedy and Tensions in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli air attacks have intensified across the Gaza Strip, claiming at least 38 lives, primarily in Beit Lahiya, where a residential building was targeted. The deadly strike left many missing as rescue efforts persist in the enclave, according to Palestinian health officials.

Amidst accusations of civilian harm and misinformation, the Israeli military confirmed targeted strikes on Hamas militants. Two commanders linked to the recent cross-border incursion were also claimed as casualties in separate attacks.

Tensions remain high as both Palestinians and Israelis exchange fire. The humanitarian crisis worsens with warnings of no safe zones, and an impending displacement crisis in the already besieged Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024