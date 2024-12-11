Escalating Conflict: Tragedy and Tensions in Gaza

Israeli air attacks have intensified across the Gaza Strip, claiming at least 38 lives, primarily in Beit Lahiya, where a residential building was targeted. The deadly strike left many missing as rescue efforts persist in the enclave, according to Palestinian health officials.

Amidst accusations of civilian harm and misinformation, the Israeli military confirmed targeted strikes on Hamas militants. Two commanders linked to the recent cross-border incursion were also claimed as casualties in separate attacks.

Tensions remain high as both Palestinians and Israelis exchange fire. The humanitarian crisis worsens with warnings of no safe zones, and an impending displacement crisis in the already besieged Gaza Strip.

