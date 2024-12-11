Signs of Hope in Post-Assad Syria: UN's New Chapter
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed optimism for Syria's future following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces. During a visit to South Africa, he emphasized the UN's commitment to supporting a smooth, inclusive transition of power in Syria, encouraging unity among Syrian leaders for this transition.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced optimism about the situation in Syria, following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces. Speaking in South Africa, he highlighted the emergence of 'signs of hope' for the region.
Guterres emphasized the reshaping of the Middle East landscape and the end of Syria's dictatorship during a meeting with South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola. He assured the UN's unwavering support for Syria's transition.
Addressing reporters, Guterres stressed the importance of assisting Syrian leaders to collaborate effectively, ensuring a smooth power transition. The UN's commitment to this inclusive transition remains a top priority.
