Leadership Shake-up: Rasik Mohan Chakma Ousted from Chakma Council

Rasik Mohan Chakma, the chief executive member of Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council, was removed from office via a no-confidence motion prompted by his dual roles and corruption allegations. Despite contesting the legitimacy of his dual positions, nine out of eighteen council members voted for his removal.

Updated: 11-12-2024 19:45 IST
  • India

In a significant political development, Rasik Mohan Chakma, the chief executive member of Mizoram's Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), has been ousted through a no-confidence motion. The motion, spearheaded by opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) member Doymoy Daveng Chakma, was concluded in the council's winter session this Wednesday.

With 18 members present at the voting, nine endorsed Chakma's removal, while eight supported his continuance. Two members abstained from voting. The motion highlighted Chakma's dual roles as a legislator for the Mizoram National Front (MNF) and as the CEM of the Chakma council. Allegations of corruption and irregular recruitment practices also fueled the motion against him.

In defense, Chakma had insisted that his dual positions did not violate the 'office of profit' clause. Despite previously resigning from a legislative role in 2005 following a similar controversy, Chakma's current predicament echoes past political challenges regarding dual positions in Mizoram's legislative framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

