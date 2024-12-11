Electrician Falls Victim to Online Task Fraud: Loses Rs 10 Lakh

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old electrician from Mumbai fell prey to an online 'task completion' scam, losing Rs 10 lakh in the process. According to Mumbai Police, the victim was deceived by a woman who offered him a lucrative part-time job.

The fraudsters, employing a well-orchestrated ploy, initially gained the victim's trust by sending a small sum of Rs 200 after he completed a designated task. He was then lured into a Telegram group and promised higher returns after paying certain 'fees'.

Realizing he had been conned after failing to receive promised payouts, the victim reported the incident to the BKC police station. A case has been registered against unknown individuals under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, with investigations ongoing.

