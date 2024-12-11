Left Menu

EU Approves 15th Sanctions Package on Russia

The European Union has agreed on a new sanctions package targeting Russia's activities in Ukraine. This 15th package aims to curb the operations of vessels from third states assisting Russia. Additional individuals and entities will also be added to the sanctions list, pending formal adoption by EU ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:24 IST
EU Approves 15th Sanctions Package on Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a decisive move, European Union ambassadors announced agreement on a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia, now in its 15th installment, over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as per the Hungarian EU presidency.

Details shared on social media platform X outline that the sanctions are designed to curb the operations of third-state vessels aiding Russia. The measure further expands the blacklist of individuals and entities subject to EU restrictions.

It is anticipated that this sanctions package will be officially adopted during the EU foreign ministers' meeting scheduled for Monday, marking another step in the EU's ongoing response to Russian actions in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024