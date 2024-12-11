EU Approves 15th Sanctions Package on Russia
The European Union has agreed on a new sanctions package targeting Russia's activities in Ukraine. This 15th package aims to curb the operations of vessels from third states assisting Russia. Additional individuals and entities will also be added to the sanctions list, pending formal adoption by EU ministers.
In a decisive move, European Union ambassadors announced agreement on a fresh round of sanctions targeting Russia, now in its 15th installment, over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as per the Hungarian EU presidency.
Details shared on social media platform X outline that the sanctions are designed to curb the operations of third-state vessels aiding Russia. The measure further expands the blacklist of individuals and entities subject to EU restrictions.
It is anticipated that this sanctions package will be officially adopted during the EU foreign ministers' meeting scheduled for Monday, marking another step in the EU's ongoing response to Russian actions in Ukraine.
