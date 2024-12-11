Left Menu

U.S. Calls for Freedom Amid Azerbaijan's Crackdown on Critics

The United States has urged Azerbaijan to release detained human rights advocates, government critics, and journalists, highlighting growing concerns over free speech. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed worries about increased crackdowns on civil society. Azerbaijan rebuffs Western criticisms, citing interference in its judicial affairs, amid ongoing detentions.

The United States has made a strong appeal to authorities in Azerbaijan, urging them to release several detained human rights advocates, government critics, and journalists. This call comes amid a series of cases that have sparked Western concerns regarding the state of free speech in the nation.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken specifically mentioned individuals like Rufat Safarov and Sevinj Vagifgizi, highlighting the alarming increase in crackdowns on civil society and media freedom. Blinken emphasized that the U.S. is deeply troubled not only by these recent detentions but also by the escalating pressure on independent voices within Azerbaijan.

Despite its recent role as a host for the U.N. climate summit, Azerbaijan firmly rejects Western criticism, arguing that diplomatic calls for the release of activists interfere with its judicial processes. The country is witnessing ongoing detentions, with some facing charges they vehemently deny, casting a shadow over its international reputation.

