Tech Developer's Tragic Tale: A Plea for Justice

Atul Subhash, a Bengaluru-based tech worker, died by suicide, leaving a detailed note and video alleging abuse from his wife and her family. His family seeks justice and highlights systemic corruption in legal processes, arguing it contributed to his tragic decision. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 20:47 IST
Tech Developer's Tragic Tale: A Plea for Justice
Atul Subhash
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching plea for justice, the family of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie from Bengaluru who allegedly died by suicide, has called for action against those they claim harassed him. The deceased left behind a 24-page note and an 80-minute video outlining alleged torment from his wife, relatives, and even a judge.

Following his tragic death, the police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against several family members of his wife, Nikita Singhania, and a police team is seeking to interrogate them in Uttar Pradesh. "We're looking into all angles of this case," stated a senior police officer.

Subhash's family argues that corruption in the judicial system has delayed justice and expressed fear that men might lose faith in marriage. His uncle claimed continuous financial demands drove Subhash to despair, while counterclaims of innocence emerge from Nikita's relatives as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

