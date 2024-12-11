Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Young Man Found Dead in Field

Yash Babu, a 20-year-old resident of Heera Nagar colony, was found dead with injuries indicating foul play in a field. He had left his home to meet a friend but never returned. The police have registered an FIR following the family's allegations of murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a young man was discovered dead in a field's bushes on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Yash Babu, who resided in Heera Nagar colony.

According to reports, Babu departed on Tuesday evening to meet a friend but failed to come back home, prompting his family to search for him in vain. The tragic discovery was made by a passerby who alerted the police about the body.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Babu's body bearing injuries to his mouth and head, suggesting he was violently murdered. An FIR has been filed based on the family's claim of murder, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

