Tragic Discovery: Young Man Found Dead in Field

In a disturbing incident, a young man was discovered dead in a field's bushes on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Yash Babu, who resided in Heera Nagar colony.

According to reports, Babu departed on Tuesday evening to meet a friend but failed to come back home, prompting his family to search for him in vain. The tragic discovery was made by a passerby who alerted the police about the body.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found Babu's body bearing injuries to his mouth and head, suggesting he was violently murdered. An FIR has been filed based on the family's claim of murder, and investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)