Left Menu

Assam Government Cracks Down on Aadhaar Issuance Tied to NRC

The Assam government has decided to link Aadhaar applications with the NRC, rejecting those who haven't applied for NRC. The move aims to curb infiltration from Bangladesh. Verification will be conducted by the General Administration Department, with the local Circle Officer checking NRC application status before Aadhaar approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:44 IST
Assam Government Cracks Down on Aadhaar Issuance Tied to NRC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has stepped up its efforts to combat infiltration by linking Aadhaar Card applications with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a high-stakes decision taken during a recent cabinet meeting, authorities will now reject Aadhaar applications if the applicant or their family hasn't applied for NRC inclusion.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the move amid rising concerns over infiltration from Bangladesh, highlighted by numerous apprehensions made by the Assam Police, Tripura Police, and Border Security Force in recent months. Sarma emphasized the need for a more robust system to ensure that the Aadhaar mechanism remains safeguarded against misuse.

The General Administration Department will play a crucial role as the nodal agency for verification. The meticulous process involves a local Circle Officer investigating whether the NRC application was filed. If unfounded, the Aadhaar request will be rejected. Central government employees working outside Assam are granted an exemption from this rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024