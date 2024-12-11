Assam Government Cracks Down on Aadhaar Issuance Tied to NRC
The Assam government has decided to link Aadhaar applications with the NRC, rejecting those who haven't applied for NRC. The move aims to curb infiltration from Bangladesh. Verification will be conducted by the General Administration Department, with the local Circle Officer checking NRC application status before Aadhaar approval.
The Assam government has stepped up its efforts to combat infiltration by linking Aadhaar Card applications with the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a high-stakes decision taken during a recent cabinet meeting, authorities will now reject Aadhaar applications if the applicant or their family hasn't applied for NRC inclusion.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the move amid rising concerns over infiltration from Bangladesh, highlighted by numerous apprehensions made by the Assam Police, Tripura Police, and Border Security Force in recent months. Sarma emphasized the need for a more robust system to ensure that the Aadhaar mechanism remains safeguarded against misuse.
The General Administration Department will play a crucial role as the nodal agency for verification. The meticulous process involves a local Circle Officer investigating whether the NRC application was filed. If unfounded, the Aadhaar request will be rejected. Central government employees working outside Assam are granted an exemption from this rule.
