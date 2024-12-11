Left Menu

BJP Slams Selective Condemnations Over Hindu Atrocities

The BJP accused the National Conference, PDP, and Congress of selectively condemning international human rights issues while remaining silent on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. BJP spokespersons criticized these parties for their double standards and highlighted the improvement in Jammu and Kashmir post-2019 reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:52 IST
The BJP has sharply criticized the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress for their 'selective condemnations' concerning violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. They accused these parties of raising concerns over international issues such as the illegal settlement of Rohingyas and the Israel-Palestine conflict while ignoring the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

J&K BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, expressed disappointment over the silence of these parties, which he claims project themselves as human rights champions. Sethi alleged that their lack of response to attacks on Hindus exposes an anti-Hindu mindset and double standards in addressing human rights violations.

Brigadier (Retd.) Anil Gupta further criticized the previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir for their inefficacy in combating terrorism. He noted the region's progress since the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, highlighting restored peace leading to economic and tourism booms, while underscoring the need for steadfast governance prioritizing peace and security.

