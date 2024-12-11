BJP Slams Selective Condemnations Over Hindu Atrocities

The BJP has sharply criticized the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress for their 'selective condemnations' concerning violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. They accused these parties of raising concerns over international issues such as the illegal settlement of Rohingyas and the Israel-Palestine conflict while ignoring the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

J&K BJP chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi, expressed disappointment over the silence of these parties, which he claims project themselves as human rights champions. Sethi alleged that their lack of response to attacks on Hindus exposes an anti-Hindu mindset and double standards in addressing human rights violations.

Brigadier (Retd.) Anil Gupta further criticized the previous governments in Jammu and Kashmir for their inefficacy in combating terrorism. He noted the region's progress since the implementation of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, highlighting restored peace leading to economic and tourism booms, while underscoring the need for steadfast governance prioritizing peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)